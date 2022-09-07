Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186,823 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.8% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,079,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

