Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Appili Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.06% and a negative return on equity of 793.06%.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

