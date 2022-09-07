Zano Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $49,653.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.95 or 0.99943857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00234091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00149668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00253181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00049171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,359,904 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,404 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

