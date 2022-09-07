Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after buying an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.