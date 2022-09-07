Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

ZUO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 20,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zuora by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

