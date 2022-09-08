135,072 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 776,976 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,366,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,763.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 139,438 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 123,972 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

OMFL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,872 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

