15,000 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

KSS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 46,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

