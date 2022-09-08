17,058 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

