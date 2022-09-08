180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 85,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 343,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.