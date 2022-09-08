2,738 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

