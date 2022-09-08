300FIT NETWORK Hits 1-Day Volume of $433,189.00 (FIT)

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, 300FIT NETWORK has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a market cap of $9.11 million and $433,189.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 300FIT NETWORK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005797 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086042 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Profile

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300FIT NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 300FIT NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 300FIT NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300FIT NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.