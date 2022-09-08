43,250 Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LGV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

