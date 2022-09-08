491,000 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,404,000. Terminix Global accounts for about 1.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 69.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TMX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,622. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

