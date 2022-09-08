6,651 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 364.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

