88mph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,929.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00014897 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $1.33 million and $91,929.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

