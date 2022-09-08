Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

