Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.81). 2,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.86).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £63.63 million and a PE ratio of 120.61.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.