Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of ASO traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

