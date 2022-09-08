ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 409,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

