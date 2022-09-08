Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $173,682.05 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Actinium has a market cap of $173,682.05 and approximately $58.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,252,825 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

