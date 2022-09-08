Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

