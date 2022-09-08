ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

