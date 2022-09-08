Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Adbri has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Adbri alerts:

About Adbri

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.