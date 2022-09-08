adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €141.98 ($144.88) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €164.60 and a 200-day moving average of €183.38.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

