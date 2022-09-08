ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.87

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 7193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

