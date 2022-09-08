ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s previous close.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.