AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $13.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,807. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -565.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

