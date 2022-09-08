AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $13.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,807. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -565.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
