Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

AL stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $58,077,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

