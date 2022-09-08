Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1,560.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,829. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.