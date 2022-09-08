Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Up 6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €24.22 ($24.71) and last traded at €24.05 ($24.54). Approximately 537,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.69 ($23.15).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.18 and a 200 day moving average of €23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

