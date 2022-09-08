Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Akili Price Performance
Shares of Akili stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Akili has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $37.58.
About Akili
