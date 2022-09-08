Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Akili Price Performance

Shares of Akili stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Akili has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

About Akili

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

