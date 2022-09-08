Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $17.66 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

