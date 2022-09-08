Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.48

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 485903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

