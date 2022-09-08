Alerus Financial NA Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 93,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 470,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,431,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33. The company has a market cap of $431.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

