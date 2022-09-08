Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.80

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 78.54 ($0.95), with a volume of 647064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £413.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7,680.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

