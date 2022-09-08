AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AB opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

