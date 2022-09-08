ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of ACES stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.