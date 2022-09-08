ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACES stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

