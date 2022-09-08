ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 13,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 68,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

