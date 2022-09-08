Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 146,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,058. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.