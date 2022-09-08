Ambertech Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AMO)

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Ambertech Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.
Ambertech Company Profile
