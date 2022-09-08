Ambertech Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AMO)

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

