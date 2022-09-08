American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

