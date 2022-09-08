American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.
AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
