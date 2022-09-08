American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

