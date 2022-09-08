American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 274136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

