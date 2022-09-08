American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

