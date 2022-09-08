American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after acquiring an additional 193,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

