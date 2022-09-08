Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 201,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,129 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 54.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

