Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.
Smartsheet Stock Up 0.3 %
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.