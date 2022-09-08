Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 8th (ALO, ASC, BARC, BP.B, DUE, ENI, G1A, HSBA, KGX, MC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 8th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Barclays (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €29.50 ($30.10) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($18.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 595 ($7.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €740.00 ($755.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($330.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €263.00 ($268.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.50 ($8.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €122.00 ($124.49) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

