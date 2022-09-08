Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $98.77

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

EMR opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $103.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,891,000 after buying an additional 390,299 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $931,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

