Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $38.71

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get NIO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Up 2.2 %

NIO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.