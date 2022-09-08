Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $38.71

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.
Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NIO Stock Up 2.2 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
